Meeting of the Minds Set for February

TRIB Group is hosting its annual Meeting of the Minds from February 23-25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year’s event is a Home Coming, which is a fitting title as Atlanta is not only TRIB headquarters but also the city where the group first began hosting meetings and buying events.

Attendees can expect a truly authentic Atlanta experience, beginning with a welcome reception at the College Football Hall of Fame. The remainder of the two-day event will include a membership meeting featuring keynote speaker Dee Anne Turner, who served as vice president, talent and human resources for Chick-fil-A. The event will also offer educational and training sessions, TRIB Group’s signature Hot Show, member reception, and the Buy Fair.

The event is open to TRIB Group members and will take place at The Waverly Renaissance Hotel/Cobb Convention Center located just north of Atlanta. For information on attending the Meeting of the Minds, visit tribgroup.com or contact Dennis Shields at dennis@tribgroup.com.