Best Wishes to David Kaye as He Begins a New Chapter

David Kaye, a longtime APRO Vendor Advisory Committee member and vice president of sales and marketing for Benefits Marketing Solutions (BMS), will retire at the end of 2019 after dedicating 38 years to the RTO industry.

Kaye began his journey through the RTO world in 1980 at Nationwide Club Administrators (NCA), where he was involved with specialty financial and insurance products. In 2007, he jumped over to BMS, where he worked at the right hand of Susan Matthews, president of BMS, and serviced clients primarily among the independent sector of the industry.

“David’s work with BMS has been invaluable to our company and the industry,” Matthews praised. “He had a good sense of what the dealers needed and worked diligently to make their club program successful.”

Because of his customer-service orientation, Kaye was named Vendor of the Year by Premier, in both 2011 and 2018.

“I loved working with the independent dealers,” he shared. “They were my customers, but mostly I viewed them as my family and friends. It was always so rewarding to see their business grow as well as their families.”

Kaye was active in legislative affairs and was no stranger to Washington DC, where he advocated on behalf of RTO dealers.

“David has served the RTO industry in so many ways. We are going to miss his contributions on our Vendor Advisory Committee, and as one of our strongest APRO advocates,” APRO Executive Director Jill McClure shared. “I’m personally going to miss the camaraderie with David at all of our industry events. I could always count on him for a warm smile, and he has generously provided industry history and shared his knowledge. He’ll be missed, but we hope he will stay in touch.”

As he begins a new chapter of his life, Kaye, a cancer survivor, is looking forward to spending quality time with Vivian, his wife of 37 years, as well as enjoying his two grown children, David and Megan.