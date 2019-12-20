MRDA Wraps Up 2019 By Giving Back To Community

The Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) continues making this holiday season much brighter for families in need.

In Springfield, MRDA members from All American Rental and Sales, along with National TV Sales & Rental, worked with the international humanitarian-relief organization Convoy of Hope. Volunteers spent their time packing up bags of food for shipment to North Carolina where the bags will be distributed as part of the Carolina Panthers annual Holiday Food Drive.

Left to Right – Aaron Windsor, Vice Pres of MRDA and Operations Officer of National TV; Convoy of Hope Volunteer Director, Scott Mitchell; MRDA President and All-American Rental & Sales CEO, Macy Mitchell; Chief Operations Officer All American Rental & Sales.

“We also donate the $1,000 from the MRDA directly to Convoy of Hope to assist with any of their emergent causes around the US,” added Macy Mitchell, APRO member and Vice President of MRDA.

Other MRDA members are giving back, as well. Members from Rental City Inc. and former dealer/board member Chuck Kuluva gave their time to raise $1,000 for Harvesters in Kansas City. In Columbia, team members from Cleek’s Inc. and Rent One provided a couple of hours of community outreach working at Food Bank of Central & Northwest Missouri and presented the organization with a check for $1,000.

“Our donation will enable the Food Bank to purchase and distribute to those in need $21,000 worth of food!” said John Cleek, Jr., past president of MRDA.

MRDA is continually looking for ways to spread holiday cheer this time of year.