APRO Database & Member Platform Transition

Posted: December 24, 2019 by Webmaster

In the next few weeks, APRO will finalize its transition to a new association management software system. This move enables APRO members to access and manage their own member profile, network with other members, access members-only resources, register for events online, pay invoices and much more.

What do you need to do? Nothing for now; however, in mid to late January, you will receive an email from us inviting you to create your personalized login and instructions on how to access your own member hub.

Since 1993, there have been seven federal bills that would cripple the national rent-to-own industry pre-empting every state RTO law that protects the right for rent-to-own dealers to conduct business...

