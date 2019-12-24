APRO Database & Member Platform Transition

In the next few weeks, APRO will finalize its transition to a new association management software system. This move enables APRO members to access and manage their own member profile, network with other members, access members-only resources, register for events online, pay invoices and much more.

What do you need to do? Nothing for now; however, in mid to late January, you will receive an email from us inviting you to create your personalized login and instructions on how to access your own member hub.