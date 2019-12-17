APRO Member Buddy Mac Appoints Chip Guy to VP of Operations

Clifford “Chip” Guy, vice president of operations at Buddy MAC

APRO member Buddy Mac Holdings, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings has a new vice president of operations. As of December 11, Clifford “Chip” Guy will be stepping into the position at this multi-state franchise company.

Guy isn’t new to the RTO world; in fact, he has been with Buddy’s for almost 20 years. He began his career with the company in 2000 as a delivery technician and has climbed the ladder over the years. After only five years with the team, he was promoted to General Manager, where he caught the attention of Buddy’s corporate management and was subsequently promoted to Director of Operational Training for Buddy’s Corporate in 2008. From there, Guy moved into direct franchise ownership and served as Regional Director for stores in central and northeast Oklahoma.

Guy is currently one of only six members of the elite Buddy’s Advisory Board, President of Oklahoma Rental Dealers Association and committee member of the TRIB Advisory Board.

“I am blessed with a great family and met a lot of people along the way,” Guy said. “Both of them are the reason I’m where I am at today! Thank you ALL for the friendship and support.”

APRO Board Member and Buddy Home Furnishings CEO Michael Bennett offered congratulations to his coworker.

“On behalf of the entire Buddy’s support team, I would like to congratulate Chip on his appointment to VP of Operations,” Bennett said. “I can personally appreciate the effort and sacrifices it takes to achieve this position learning the business from the ground up. I know Chip and the Buddy Mac Holdings Team will do great things in the years ahead.”

Disclaimer: We happily accept press releases, photographs and videos, and would love to share your good news with your rent-to-own colleagues and other media outlets.

