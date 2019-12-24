Impact RTO Holdings Gets a New Home
APRO member Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center, recently opened doors in a beautiful new location in Starke, Florida – the same city where G.I. Jane was filmed! Local city officials and the Chamber of Commerce came out to celebrate the ribbon-cutting at the new spot in early December, sans Demi Moore.
The space Impact RTO Holdings now resides in was a former Family Dollar store and is almost three times larger than a typical rent to own store.
“We came up a with a creative floor plan to make it a very attractive showroom for our customers in the town of Starke,” said Shirin Kanji, APRO board member and president of Impact RTO Holdings. “We also took a long-term approach in our company planning by utilizing the extra square footage for a regional meeting room and training facility along with extra warehouse storage space.”
This store had been in its prior location for a long time, however, the store team and regional manager felt that moving to the primary retail shopping plaza in town would be a big benefit for the business.