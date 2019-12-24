Impact RTO Holdings Gets a New Home

APRO member Impact RTO Holdings, dba Rent-A-Center, recently opened doors in a beautiful new location in Starke, Florida – the same city where G.I. Jane was filmed! Local city officials and the Chamber of Commerce came out to celebrate the ribbon-cutting at the new spot in early December, sans Demi Moore.

From left: Store Manager Krista McGuire, Sales Manager Litissa Mason, Regional Manager Dave Dafoe, Customer Account Representative Walter Lawhorn, President of the North Regional Chapter of the Chamber of Commerce Pam Whittle, and Finance and Human Resource Representative Kim McKinley, along with a local Starke police officer.

The space Impact RTO Holdings now resides in was a former Family Dollar store and is almost three times larger than a typical rent to own store.

“We came up a with a creative floor plan to make it a very attractive showroom for our customers in the town of Starke,” said Shirin Kanji, APRO board member and president of Impact RTO Holdings. “We also took a long-term approach in our company planning by utilizing the extra square footage for a regional meeting room and training facility along with extra warehouse storage space.”

This store had been in its prior location for a long time, however, the store team and regional manager felt that moving to the primary retail shopping plaza in town would be a big benefit for the business.