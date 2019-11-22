Will You Accept the “Pay It Forward” Challenge?

Last week APRO reported a story about giving back to the community. Chris Fiegl and Matthew Radecki of Hometown Rent-to-Own in Salamanca, New York, spend Thanksgiving giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings to families in need. Now they are challenging their colleagues in the rent-to-own community to share their own stories of paying it forward!

Paying it forward is all about showing gratitude – it’s when you reward someone’s kindness toward you by being kind to someone else – sometimes in similar fashion, or sometimes in an entirely new way. Fiegl and Radecki decided to pay it forward by helping a customer’s family to replace items destroyed in a fire. That positive experience inspired the two to continue paying it forward again and again.

Are you ready to take up the Thanksgiving “Pay It Forward” Challenge? If so, APRO would love to hear how you are paying it forward in your community. We look forward to sharing your stories in the future! Send your stories to info@rtohq.org.

We are grateful to our friends in the rent-to-own community. Happy Thanksgiving to all!