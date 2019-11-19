Melissa Stenson Joins Nationwide Marketing Group as Vice President of Member Experience

Melisa Stenson, vice president of member experience with Nationwide Marketing Group

Building upon its founding principle to always put members first in all it does, Nationwide Marketing Group has announced that Melissa Stenson has joined the organization as vice president of member experience.

Stenson most recently worked as the senior meeting planner for Sterling Events Group, where she spearheaded coordination of Nationwide’s industry-leading PrimeTime tradeshow and conference. She previously served as a program manager and regional supervisor for ITA Group in West Des Moines, Iowa, and as director of operations for Sterling Events Group.

“Melissa has long been an integral part of the Nationwide team, helping us create a world-class experience for our members and vendors at PrimeTime and other key events,” says Tom Hickman, Nationwide’s president and chief member advocate. “This new role within Nationwide Marketing Group will allow her to expand on the work she’s been doing for nearly 20 years, advocating for our members and their business success. We’re excited to officially welcome her to the family.”

In her new role, Stenson will continue working with Sterling Events Group to organize PrimeTime. In addition, she will explore new ways to increase member engagement in all that Nationwide has to offer and improve the overall member experience.

“This new role makes doing more for our members – and doing it better – my sole focus,” Stenson says. “We only win when our members win, and every single employee is responsible for helping our members succeed. I’m excited to work with stakeholders across the company to ensure that we are all doing just that.”

