Fellows in Focus: Phil Hamer

Phil Hamer was one of APRO’s inaugural class of Legislative Fellows in 2024.

The APRO Legislative Fellows program debuted at last year’s Legislative Conference, where 11 event newcomers – sponsored by state rental dealer associations and Ashley Furniture Industries – were mentored by industry veterans to become advocates for rent-to-own.

Phil Hamer, Director of Operations at Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings’ corporate office, was among this inaugural class of Fellows. Hamer began his rent-to-own career 23 years ago with his first full-time job post-college, then found himself inspired by the opportunity to help people access products they need, while building lasting relationships within his community. It was Hamer’s community bonds and commitment to RTO that propelled him to attend APRO’s Legislative Conference.

Hamer and the other LegCon first-timers in his advocacy group (L to R): Hamer, APRO Director of Marketing & Communications Amberlee Maya, Pete Shau of Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, and Shaun Davis of Buddy’s Newco.

“For me, seeing our industry beyond the borders of my own state was eye-opening,” says Hamer. “I loved listening to and speaking with other rent-to-own professionals from around the country about the issues we share, and meeting with people who can make changes within our business with a stroke of a pen made me proud to be part of the conference.”

Hamer says listening to the stories and struggles of RTO leaders who have participated in LegCon for years really resonated with him, made him feel a part of something greater than himself, and helped him understand the importance of consistent communication with legislators.

“We didn’t have a lot to specifically advocate for, because fortunately, things in Florida are currently quiet for rent-to-own,” says Hamer. “But it was clear how essential it is that we continue to build and nurture these relationships, as we never know what’s around the next corner.”

Hamer calls the experience “incredibly empowering,” and is looking forward to attending again, along with more of his Buddy’s teammates – and he urges all of his RTO colleagues to do the same.

“Embrace the opportunity – it strengthens your confidence and expands your understanding of the industry’s legislative landscape,” he says. “You don’t have to be an expert – just passionate about your business. Be open to learning, stay informed about current issues, and don’t underestimate the power of your own voice!”

Hamer (L) chats with a legislative staffer during a Congressional office visit. Hamer shared with his colleagues about his “incredibly empowering” experience during the Legislative Conference dinner.

To learn more about the APRO Legislative Fellows Program and how it can enhance your career in rent-to-own, click here.