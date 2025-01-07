Fellows in Focus: Nicole Terherst

Nicole Terherst (R) and colleague Deedra Petty (L) prepare for their first APRO Legislative Conference.

The APRO Legislative Fellows program debuted at last year’s Legislative Conference, where 11 event newcomers – sponsored by state rental dealer associations and Ashley Furniture Industries – were mentored by industry veterans to become advocates for rent-to-own.

Nicole Terherst, a Store Manager with Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express, was among this inaugural class of Fellows. Terherst stumbled across RNR Tire Express as a single mother seeking to improve her income, and joined the team as a salesperson. She fell in love with the company and the culture, and over the years, has been promoted up to lead the Springdale, Arkansas, location. Terherst says attending APRO’s 2024 Legislative Conference was a highlight of her career.

“My favorite part was telling legislators about rent-to-own and our daily interactions with customers,” says Terherst. “For example, I shared a story about some memorable customers who came in for a flat repair and tire check because they were about to drive two hours to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for their little girl to receive chemotherapy. I saw immediately their tires weren’t safe for travel, so we got them into a safe, high-quality set of tires so they could get to and from their many appointments with their daughter. We also helped them with payment options and extra assistance when times were extra-tough for them.”

Inaugural class of Legislatve Fellows at APRO’s Legislative Conference 2024.

Terherst also witnessed first-hand the importance of RTO professionals visiting their own region’s Congressional representatives.

“At our group’s very first appointment, one of the legislative staffers immediately recognized another Fellow, Deedra Petty, as her former manager at a Kohl’s in Conway, Arkansas!” Terherst says. “It was a crazy coincidence, but having that prior history made the meeting go exceptionally well. They caught up as old friends, and we were able to explain more about the rent-to-own industry than the aide had previously known.”

Terherst also deeply appreciated the networking opportunities available to LegCon participants; she met many RTO pros, and learned lots about running her store more efficiently and effectively from her new industry friends.

Terherst mingling with fellow RTO professionals during the Debrief Dinner.

“The networking I gained at LegCon has been invaluable to me and my business,” says Terherst. “I met so many influential people within the rent-to-own community. Hearing their experiences with customers gave me vast knowledge of how to better understand and deal with day-to-day interactions and challenges.”

As for RTO colleagues considering becoming Legislative Fellows, Terherst highly recommends the experience.

“Take the leap and seize this opportunity!” she advises. “Getting a behind-the-scenes view of our industry at work taught me so much about the business as a whole, and the networking opportunities have been incredibly helpful to me in my daily operations. The connections made and lessons learned can accelerate your career in ways you never expected!”

To learn more about the APRO Legislative Fellows Program and how it can enhance your career in rent-to-own, click here.