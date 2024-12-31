Fellows in Focus: Justin Burns

American Rental team members proudly representing at APRO’s Legislative Conference. (L to R) James David, Justin Burns, and Dennis Adams.

The APRO Legislative Fellows program debuted at this year’s Legislative Conference, where 11 event newcomers – sponsored by state rental dealer associations and Ashley Furniture Industries – were mentored by industry veterans to become advocates for rent-to-own.

Justin Burns, Director of Marketing at Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental, was among this inaugural class of Fellows, and says the experience left him wide-eyed.

“Strolling through Capitol Hill alongside my esteemed colleagues – some of whom have been trailblazers in the RTO industry for more than four decades – was truly inspiring,” says Burns. “They definitely walked the walk!”

Burns came into rent-to-own under the guiding wing of his father-in-law, American Rental President David David, an RTO leader since 1981.

“His leadership and passion for rent-to-own have had a profound influence on me,” says Burns. “I have a strong interest in exploring all aspects of the business, and I feel fortunate to have David as a mentor.”

At the 2024 Legislative Conference, Burns says he learned a lot about building relationships as he and his team met with several legislative staff members from their home state (Indiana) representatives’ offices.

“What really stood out to me was how small, personal connections – like talking about a shared alma mater or a well-loved hometown pizzeria – could spark meaningful bonds with staffers,” says Burns. “These moments of relatability help build trust, making it more likely they’ll remember us and our industry whenever we reach out for support in the future.

Among Burns’ team members was American Rental District Manager and APRO Board Member Dennis Adams, who impressed Burns with his deep understanding of the workings of Capitol Hill.

“One key lesson I learned from Dennis was the importance of consistency – showing up at the conference every year to build meaningful connections,” Burns says. “He highlighted how crucial these relationships are, because when the time comes to advocate for our industry, it’s not about just knowing who to call – it’s about making sure they know who it is calling, too.”

Inaugural class of Legislatve Fellows at APRO’s Legislative Conference 2024. Burns (L) engages in conversation with Keven Dalke of O’Rourke Sales Company (C) and James David (R) during the Welcome Reception. Burns and RTO Show Podcast Host Pete Shau reflect on the day during the Debrief Dinner.

Burns intends to attend the 2025 Legislative Conference, and is already preparing himself to help the incoming class of Legislative Fellows.

“With the recent elections, many states – including Indiana – have new representatives taking office,” says Burns. “So we’ll need to familiarize ourselves with new members, their priorities, and any new policies or decisions they bring with them. Staying informed about these transitions and building early relationships will be key to enhancing my advocacy skills.

“As for newcomers, I recommend observing and learning from your peers, while staying actively engaged in the process,” he concludes. “APRO puts on a top-notch conference – from event communications to well-organized meetings to a delightful dinner – and it’s a great opportunity to soak up industry knowledge and build confidence through participation.”