Rent One Opens New Missouri Location

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently celebrated the grand opening of a new location – its 99th overall, and first in Kirksville, Missouri.

Rent One’s newest store expands the company’s Missouri footprint into the town of Kirksville.

The new team at Rent One’s Kirksville location – (L to R) Robert Sample, Tori Pierson, Rae Wiedenkofer, and Conner Harrison.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Missouri and serve the Kirksville community,” said Rent One CEO Larry Carrico. “Our goal is to make it easier for customers to access high-quality home essentials with convenient rental options that fit their needs and budgets.”

The Kirksville location is led by Store Manager Rae Wiedenkofer, who transferred from the company’s Macon, Missouri, store. Wiedenkofer is joined by a team new to the company – Assistant Manager Conner Harrison, Customer Service Representative Tori Pierson, and Delivery Technician Robert Sample.

Wiedenkofer and her team are already ahead of projections and doing a fantastic job serving the Kirksville market.