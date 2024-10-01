Midwest Expo Frames Up a Fun Time for All

Midwest Expo participants find fun at Sequoia Pro Bowl Lanes in Columbus, Ohio.

The 2024 Midwest RTO Training Expo – held mid-September in Columbus, Ohio – offered more than 200 attendees abundant connecting, sharing, and shopping opportunities. The two-day event, sponsored by the Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA), is well-established as one of America’s best regional rent-to-own tradeshows.

The event kicked off in mid-afternoon of day one with education roundtables on How to Build a $2-Million Store, Employee Retention, Collections Best Practices, and Sales 3.0. Following a welcome reception, attendees were welcomed to the tradeshow for dinner. Then participants enjoyed an evening at Sequoia Pro Bowl Lanes – an alley, arcade, and sports bar specializing in party-hosting.

Day two offered more morning time at the tradeshow, and included training presentations by a handful of the 46 vendors at the event.

COO James Woollums (L) and CIO Kelvin Hawkins ready the Nav-Air Corporation booth for Midwest Expo business. CSR Marye Long (L) and Sales Manager Tylar Smith (C) from Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own chat with independent sales rep Gidget Potts (R). Everyone enjoys a delicious Midwest Expo lunch served at the Crowne Plaza North – Worthington.

“The show we put on each year offers a great mix of product previews for Q4, education and training, and valuable networking with industry peers,” said ORDA President Keith Ferriman, Vice President of Showplace Inc., and Owner/President of Buckeye Wheel & Tire LLC dba RNR Tire Express. “Above all, it’s fun! Everyone has a blast connecting with others in their business.”