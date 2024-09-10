Buddy’s Leadership Conference Takes Better to Best

A sea of yellow “Better to Best” shirts showcase record-breaking attendance at the 2024 Buddy’s Leadership Conference.

Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, held its Annual Leadership Conference in mid-August in Orlando, Florida. The multi-day event, held at the Loews Universal Resorts, focused on “Better to Best” and continuing Buddy’s growth and success.

Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett addresses attendees at the company’s annual leadership conference.

This year’s Leadership Conference hosted a record-breaking 440 attendees and began with a meeting of Buddy’s Franchise Advisory Board. The next morning, the General Session was ushered in by the Orlando Magic drumline, along with a welcome team cheering participants and offering them high-fives and themed spirit boom sticks.

CEO and APRO Board President Michael Bennett led the session, noting that Buddy’s has opened a record eight new franchises so far this year, now has three $2-million stores, and has introduced more new technology platforms than ever, including tech to help: improve topline growth; enhance communications; streamline recruitment, digital documentation, and routing; and reduce operating costs.

Bennett (L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R) show off the new company work shirt, which benefits the APRO Charitable Foundation.

Bennett also promoted a new partnership with Vox-Pop-Uli to help raise funds for the APRO Charitable Foundation, which provides scholarships for children of rent-to-own employees and natural-disaster relief for affected RTO employees. Special Buddy’s work shirts with the Foundation’s logo on one sleeve are available for purchase, with $5 of every shirt bought going to the Foundation.

Keynote speakers The Up Guys – Richie Derwald and Nels Ross – presented FUN-damentals for a Bright Future: Positive, Present, Purposeful, and Playful Mindsets. The pair intermingled their message with acts of showmanship, including singing, juggling, Chinese yoyos, and ample audience participation. The rest of the day was made up of a vibrant Vendor Show featuring 46 vendors (eight of them new) and a smokin’ Hot Show.

“I’m incredibly proud of where Buddy’s is today, and where we aim to be in the future,” Bennett said. “And once again, I’m grateful for our vendors, who show up every year to help us bring the best products to Buddy’s customers.”

Buddy’s Franchise Consultant Chaz Wilson (R) channels his inner “Doc” with electrifying energy during a themed breakout session, while Regional Manager Pete Shau (L) plays the perfect McFly sidekick, keeping the crowd charged up.

That evening, conference attendees moved to the Universal CityWalk for the Peak Performance Winners Red Carpet Walk, where awardees were announced and strolled a red carpet into the Buddy’s Block Party, which offered abundant food, beverages, entertainment, and even a couple of human-sized Minions seeking bright yellow photo opps.

The following day began with Buddy’s Peak Performance Awards for top store performers, regional managers, and Store of the Year – which went to Lisa Currie of Batesville, Arkansas. Breakout sessions highlighted the rest of the day, with four teams – CRM/Mobile App, Sales & Marketing, Time Management/Planning for Success, and Vendor Product Knowledge – cycling through four education sessions each. New at this year’s event were two panels especially for Owners, focused on saving franchisees operating costs via vendor partnerships.

“This was our best-attended conference yet,” said Bennett, “as we welcomed our General Managers to join our Franchise Owners, strengthening relationships, building efficiencies, and tightening up our processes across locations.”