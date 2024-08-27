RNR Franchise Donates Millions to Arkansas Children’s Hospital

The Parker family holds their $2 million check for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Lynn and Don Parker, owners of APRO member Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express, recently donated $2 million to Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH). This generous donation is part of a larger ongoing effort by the Parker family, who, along with their daughters Clara, Anna, and Sydney, have contributed a total of $3 million to the hospital over the past five years, and have pledged an additional $1 million future donation.

The latest donation will play a vital role in ACH’s expansive $318-million expansion project enhancing patient care and facilities. The funds will support various initiatives, including expanding the hospital’s bed capacity, improving inpatient and outpatient surgical services with the addition of an ambulatory center, and redesigning clinical spaces to foster multidisciplinary care. Additionally, the donation will contribute toward creating a more welcoming and accessible environment for both patients and their families.

“My wife and I have worked hard and been blessed in life, and we both believe it is important to give back to the community,” said Don. “We have experienced first-hand the benefits of the philanthropic giveback to the hospital, so being able to provide that same support to kids and their families is an opportunity we are grateful to have.”

Lynn’s connection to Arkansas Children’s Hospital spans over three decades, beginning during her time in law school when she volunteered with the hospital’s auxiliary team. Her dedication to the cause has only grown over the years, with Lynn now serving on the board of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation.

“My time with the ACH has been so special, and I have met amazing people along the way,” Lynn said. “Throughout the last 34 years, it has been incredible to see the foundation grow across the state. For us, it is not about what you do, but why you do it, and for us that is the kids – to make it easier for them during their time in the hospital.”

“The Parkers are the epitome of what the RNR brand stands for,” said Larry Sutton, Founder of RNR Tire Express. “They represent their community and brand at an exceptional level. We are proud to have them as part of the RNR family.”

Since opening their first RNR location in 2005 as part of Rental Concepts, the Parkers have grown their presence to 32 stores across seven states, with 12 of those in Arkansas. Together with David Harrison, President of Rental Concepts, the Parkers are committed to giving back, dedicating a portion of Rental Concepts’ monthly profits to a charity of their choice.