Nationwide PrimeTime Fires Up in Vegas

Participants receive a warm welcome to the 63rd PrimeTime event, held at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in fabulous Las Vegas.

Nationwide Marketing Group welcomed thousands of independent retail, rent-to-own, and other industry attendees – including 118 vendor partners – to scorching Las Vegas, Nevada, in mid-August for its 63rd in-person PrimeTime event.

During the four-day business and education conference, Nationwide dealer members got updated on the retail landscape, capitalized on show specials and giveaways, and gobbled up the inventory Nationwide’s vendor partners brought to the Desert Oasis, ensuring customers’ needs will be met during the final few months of the year.

Nationwide Learning Academy also offered more than 40 different courses at the show, providing all attendees with dozens of hours of educational content to tap into on topics spanning from human resources to digital marketing.

An RTO-specific session – led by Nationwide’s Director of RentDirect John Laing, along with Craig Grzech, Director of Sales & Operations at Whirlpool Corporation – offered insights on the current business climate, industry performance, and projections for Q4 and 2025. Rental dealers also discussed common issues, trending products, and innovative services during a roundtable period.

Other highlights of the event included an appearance by famed country music artist Trisha Yearwood, showcasing her new furniture line and chatting with PrimeTime participants. And former pro football player, current magician, and motivational speaker Jon Dorenbos delivered a keynote presentation full of perseverance and positivity.

Director of Nationwide RentDirect John Laing gives RTO attendees an update on trends and forecasts. Former football pro Jon Dorenbos (R) shares stories with a magical flair during his keynote address. PrimeTime participants help pack 40k meals to contribute to the charity No Child Hungry.

“Anytime you’re in front of independent dealers, family-owned businesses, and entrepreneurs, there’s just a spirit that’s unexplainable,” said Dorenbos. “These are driven, dedicated, resilient people. So when you can get in front of and inspire a group like that, it’s a cool thing.”

Additionally, PrimeTime participants contributed to Nationwide’s giveback efforts, packing more than 40,000 meals at the show to support No Child Hungry – bringing Nationwide PrimeTime’s five-year total to more than $2.6-million meals packed for needy kids.

The 64th PrimeTime event is scheduled for March 16-19, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.