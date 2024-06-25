TRIB Group Sets Sail to Alaska

TRIB members are excited to embark on the Alaskan cruise.

More than 130 members of the RTO community recently got the opportunity to experience the wild and wonders of America’s “Land of the Midnight Sun” as part of the 2024 TRIB Group Retreat. The Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas carried retreat participants on a seven-day cruise, journeying from Seattle, Washington, to Juneau, Skagway, and Sitka, Alaska, as well as a stop in Victoria, Canada.

Alaska’s natural glory was on full display with incredible views of snowcapped mountains, glaciers, and waterfalls along coastal waters and fjords. Attendees enjoyed some wonderful wildlife encounters, including whale watching, bald-eagle spotting, dogsled riding, salmon fishing, and several sightings of Alaskan brown and black bears.

Following an opening night reception sponsored by Benefit Marketing Solutions,the distribution of special commemorative jackets sponsored by Whirlpool Corporation, and a day at sea, many participants found their way to Juneau’s Red Dog Saloon to sample its world-famous Duck Fart (a concoction of coffee liqueur, Irish cream, and Canadian whiskey). Members were also treated to a dealer lunch on board at Jamie’s Italian restaurant, followed by a competitive ship-wide scavenger hunt.

(L to R) Dennis Shields from TRIB Group, Charles Smitherman from APRO, James and Judy MacAlpine from Benefit Marketing Solutions, Chris Bolin from Bolin Rental Purchase, and MaryAnn Ferriman from Showplace Inc. Gary & MaryAnn Ferriman enjoy a Pedicab ride in Victoria, British Columbia. (L to R) Dan Fisher from Majik Rent-To-Own and Richard Rineberg from Rental City Inc celebrate 3rd Place in the Scavenger Hunt.

This year’s TRIB Retreat continues a tradition of networking trips organized by the TRIB Group and supported by members of the RTO industry bringing together dealers and vendors in fun and exciting locations outside of the traditional meeting or trade show floor.

“RTO is a relationship business,” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “These retreats provide a great and important way for members and dealers to spend time together, and develop the lifelong friendships and connections that are the true backbone of this industry.”

Following this year’s Alaskan expedition, the annual gathering will return to the beaches of the Caribbean next year with the 2025 TRIB Retreat scheduled for May 3-8, 2025, in St. Lucia. For additional information regarding next year’s retreat, please contact the TRIB Group.