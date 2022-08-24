Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own

Ideal Software Names New Client Relations Director

APRO member VersiRent/Ideal Software Systems Inc. recently named Salvatore Moccia as its new director of client relations. This is a newly created position, charged with helping VersiRent clients maximize success, improve operations, and gain management insight.

Moccia offers 25 years of rent-to-own management and operations experience. As former chief information officer for Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Moccia selected VersiRent for his company a decade ago, and has subsequently become an expert in using the platform to create impressive advances in operational efficiency.

“Sal brings invaluable knowledge of RTO operations, VersiRent, technology, and accounting,” said VersiRent Vice President Dave Scarafiotti. “He has a rare talent to bridge the gap between technology and operations, and will help our clients become even more successful by optimizing their use of VersiRent.”

“I’m excited about this opportunity to be a part of a company with an almost-40-year legacy in rent-to-own, and one that continues to grow,” said Moccia. “I want to ensure our clients fulfill their own potential by maximizing the untapped potential in VersiRent – the RTO industry’s most versatile and easy-to-use software.”

