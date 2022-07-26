Cleeks Still Walking and Seeking Support for ALS Cure

“Tiger” John Cleek – lifelong president of Missouri-based Cleek’s Home Furnishings/ Rentals & Sales, former APRO President, and rent-to-own legend – lost his valiant battle with ALS last spring, but his family and friends are continuing the fight.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) – also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, nicknamed for the baseball legend who famously suffered from it – is a degenerative, incurable, and lethal neuromuscular disease. Every 90 minutes, an American is diagnosed with ALS while another person loses their life to it. ALS can attack anyone, and there is currently no known cause of the disease. The life expectancy for someone with ALS averages 3-5 years from diagnosis.

In the wake of Tiger’s passing, his loved ones are continuing efforts to fundraise for research through The ALS Association’s Walk to Defeat ALS, scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.

“Though my father passed away in March, our family is still dedicated to supporting this cause, and raising funds to defeat ALS,” said John Cleek Jr. “Last year, Team Tiger raised $85,000, with a large portion of those funds coming from our friends in the RTO industry. We’re hopeful that we’ll continue to see significant support from our rent-to-own family and friends.”

For more information about joining Team Tiger for the Walk to Defeat ALS or to donate, please visit http://web.alsa.org/goto/TeamTiger.