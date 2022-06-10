RAC Awards $100K in Scholarships

APRO member Rent-A-Center Inc. recently worked with Scholarship America for the 18th year to award RAC customers, customers’ children, and coworkers’ children with $100,000 worth of college scholarships. Every year, RAC’s Make a Difference Scholarship program awards 40 qualified current and prospective students each with $2,500 they can use to help pay for higher-education expenses.

Scholarship recipients were selected based upon academic record, demonstrated leadership, school participation, community involvement, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, and unusual personal or family situations. Recipients were chosen from across all RAC divisions, including Get It Now!, Home Choice, AcceptanceNOW/Acima, and Rent-A-Center Franchising International Inc.

“As a company, we work to enrich the lives of American youth by giving them a better chance to reach their full potential,” said Rent-A-Center CEO Mitch Fadel. “By offering our Make a Difference Scholarships, we support students pursuing higher education. We believe earning a college education can make a huge difference in everyone’s life by offering them the opportunity to be the best they can be.”

Scholarships may be used for full-time study at an accredited institution of the student’s choice. The program is administered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance, and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2004, Rent-A-Center has awarded more than $1.14 million to students.