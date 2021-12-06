APRO Scholarship Star: Craig Caspari

For more than a decade, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 418 scholarships totaling $940,750 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees and successful futures.

North Carolina native Craig Caspari – one of this year’s 34 deserving APRO scholarship recipients – is a young man with a plan. Craig says his dad, Christopher Caspari of Bestway Rental Inc., dba Bestway Rent-To-Own, has instilled a rock-solid work ethic in him over the years.

“My father has always inspired me to succeed,” Craig says. “And, no matter what, to give my best effort in everything I do.”

In addition to being an excellent student and athlete, Craig has been a leader with his church’s chapter of Fraternus – a Catholic apostolate that mentors boys into virtuous Catholic men. For several years, Craig helped this group serve their community via acts of kindness, like building a garden, working in a soup kitchen, and making sandwiches for homeless people.

“I’ve witnessed Craig grow into a charitable, strong, and faithful young man,” attests Chapter Commander Joseph Pepper Martin. “He has become a mentor to the younger boys, bringing knowledge and wisdom as he shares his experiences with them.”

Now a freshman studying Business and Law at Western Carolina University, Craig has also enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“I intend to serve my country while completing my education,” affirms Craig. “Once I graduate, I plan to go into active duty with the Army, so that I’ll be making a decent living for myself while also defending our great nation. Once I retire from the military, I want to become an entrepreneur, which I consider the American Dream. I’m very thankful for this scholarship, because I know it will help me achieve my dreams and goals.”

Craig says his APRO scholarship is not only helping him graduate from college without debt, but also helping relieve the financial burden from his parents, who have his younger sister to send through college, as well. Additionally, notes Craig, this scholarship is one of many valuable things rent-to-own has brought to him and his family.

“Rent-to-own companies provide opportunities for people who need affordable – and often fast – relief from tough financial situations,” he explains. “My father has seen the impact he and his business have had on our neighbors, and been able to realize how essential he is to the community.

“He has also taught me about the right way to run a business,” Craig continues. “How to treat people respectfully, how to listen to people, and how to fulfill their needs when they require help. His ‘work stories’ have taught me that life can be extremely unpredictable, and that helping others to the best of your ability is always the priority. Through rent-to-own, he and his company can help people in need when life throws them a curveball.”

Craig’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.