Byrider Grows Franchise Development with New Manager Hire

APRO member Byrider Franchising LLC recently announced its hiring of Michael Davis as the company’s Franchise Development Manager. Byrider is America’s only buy-here-pay-here used car and finance franchised dealership.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike Davis to the Byrider team,” said Byrider Vice President of Development Jack Humbert. “Mike’s extensive franchising experience will propel Byrider dealership growth across the country. He’ll be especially valuable as we continue attracting franchisee prospects interested in our new simpler franchising model, Byrider Direct, which focuses exclusively on vehicle sales and service.”

Previously, Davis served as a leader in Circle K’s nationwide franchise growth. He also worked in development positions with Minuteman Press International, ERA/Realogy, and Eye Level Learning. He earned his college degree at Illinois State University.

“Byrider’s mission – offering its customers an opportunity based on factors beyond their credit score – is a slam-dunk business opportunity,” said Davis, “especially for prospective franchisees interested in succeeding financially and in helping their future customers move forward with their lives.”

Founded in 1989 as J.D. Byrider, the company has sold more than 1.34 million cars at more than 140 locations nationwide. Byrider offers high-quality autos, SUVs, and trucks with on-site financing, and features warranties and optional vehicle service plans with every vehicle sold.

“I’m eager to make an immediate impact,” Davis said. “I want to help attract forward-thinking franchise owners committed to helping an underserved client base.”