RNR – Midwest Raises $5K for Breast-Cancer Prevention

APRO member RNR Tire Express – Midwest (aka Rent-N-Roll of Missouri LLC, dba RNR Tire Express) in St. Louis, Missouri, recently raised $5,000 for a local breast-cancer foundation by offering customers a Team Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Car Magnet for every $1 donation to Saint Francis Medical Center’s Pink Up Foundation during October (2020) – Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Staff from Rent-N-Roll of Missouri present the $5,000 donation check to Pink Up.

Pink Up was launched as part of the Saint Francis Foundation in 2010, to help raise breast cancer awareness throughout southeastern Missouri. Since 2017, RNR Tire Express – Midwest has raised a total of $13,350 for Pink Up and its mission – providing free cancer screenings to those in need.

“We’re so proud of our entire team at RNR Tire Express – Midwest,” said coworker development manager Bre Braddock. “And we’re so thankful for the amazing support from our local communities, who come together year after year to help us raise these funds for Pink Up. Our amazing crew truly believes in the power of fighting breast cancer, and we will continue to do our part to help prevent it among the women in our area.”

Braddock and Regional Manager Doug Martin presented this year’s check to the Foundation and its Marketing Director, Danielle Liley Torbet, on December 23rd.

“RNR Tire Express – Midwest has been a tremendous supporter of Pink Up, showing their continued support for our cancer initiatives, and their understanding of the importance of early detection and treatment options,” said Foundation & Marketing Vice President Jimmy Wilferth. “Because of RNR and many others like them, thousands of screenings have taken place to date, resulting in hundreds of cancers detected and defeated. Who would have thought that tires and wheels could battle cancer? RNR – that’s who!”