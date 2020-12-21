Happy’s Jonas Scott Promoted to District Manager

APRO member Happy’s Home Centers Inc. recently announced the promotion of Gulfport location general manager Jonas Scott to District Manager overseeing four Happy’s locations: Gulfport, Plant City, Riverview, and Town-n-Country.

Scott began his rent-to-own career in 2011 with Aaron’s, as a manager trainee in Laurel, Maryland. He has quickly climbed through the RTO ranks, holding positions as Aaron’s sales manager (Maryland), Homesmart general manager (North Carolina), general manager at ModernHome (North Carolina), and for the past 18 months, general manager for Happy’s.

“Jonas is a natural problem-solver and has earned a remarkable reputation as a leader who can take stores from floundering to flourishing,” said Happy’s Operating Partner Chris Kale Jr. “At Homesmart, he took over a store performing as #82 of 84 locations, and within a year, had it among the company’s top ten performing stores. He did the same with a ModernHome location. We’re proud to have Jonas on our team, and in a leadership position he richly deserves.”

Scott says his favorite thing about working in rent-to-own is “helping people go home happy, learning people’s different personalities, and building relationships. That’s why I love being at Happy’s; our relationships with the owners are awesome – the way they communicate and interact with us, the work environment they’ve cultivated, it all comes together to make Happy’s a really fun place to work.”