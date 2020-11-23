Rent-2-Own’s Delivery Rodeo is Buckin’ Great

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own recently held its annual Delivery Rodeo at its Chillicothe, Ohio, warehouse. Thirty-one of the company’s 37 delivery teams competed against each other for the coveted title of Delivery Rodeo Champion.

This year, teams visited six stations for competition and training: professional delivery and setup; handling a collections visit; troubleshooting product during a service call; account pickup and proper truck-loading; going over the rental agreement; and a bonus training session with Rent-2-Own service department manager Brandin Collier.

To ensure the health and safety of everyone present, all participants and attendees wore facemasks during the entire event, every station was thoroughly sanitized between teams, and the competition was split into morning and afternoon groups, to limit the number of people inside the warehouse at any one time.

“I’m super-proud of all of our delivery teams,” said Mike Tissot, Owner of Rent-2-Own. “They are great at what they do. They have been troopers throughout this pandemic and have also become quite the salesmen. What they do for our customers is our foundation for customer satisfaction.”

Each team was scored at every station on their performance; the highest total score won the day. This year, Team Logan’s Cody Broughton and Dustin Butcher earned first place. The duo was awarded a trophy, the coveted championship belt, and bragging rights until next year’s rodeo.

Every competitor left the event with a Rent-2-Own logoed hoodie, hat and sports bottle.