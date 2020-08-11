Wichita Business Journal Recognizes Tara Clary of High Touch Technologies

Tara Clary, Senior Director of Marketing at High Touch Technologies, was recognized in the Wichita Business Journal’s Women Who Lead publication for her leadership in marketing and communication. The Women Who Lead series by the WBJ identifies women in local Wichita, Kansas, leadership roles in different categories such as marketing and communication, public service, board of directors, financial services and more.

According to the WBJ, “It is through the Women Who Lead publication that we recognize women who regularly offer guidance and learning to others, unselfishly. They help others move along their journeys in life, both personally and professionally.”

Clary’s career began when she graduated with a degree in music theater and worked in the box office at the Crown Uptown Theater. Then she began taking steps into her career path through working in corporate sales for a hotel, as a marketing and PR coordinator for the Wichita Symphony, a marketing manager for Davis-Moore, and now, Senior Director of Marketing for High Touch.

“I value the challenge of finding new ways to compel people to action and reach them where they are,” says Clary. “I love continually discovering and thinking about what inspires and motivates people.”

When Clary was asked about her leadership style, she said, “I want to inspire and empower others. I think the best description of leadership that exists is, ‘Leaders don’t build followers, they build more leaders,’ and empowering others to find the ways they can uniquely contribute is one of the best ways to do that.”

If you ask Clary about her favorite part of her job today, she would tell you about her team. “I am incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by a team that makes me better and with whom I am excited to collaborate. They each bring specific knowledge and experience to the group that I do not, which keeps me learning every day. They are eager to learn and make our company better. How can you beat that?”