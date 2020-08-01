Mark Windsor: Remembered as Loyal and Generous Leader

Loyal advocate, friend and leader in the rent-to-own industry, Mark Windsor, passed away on July 29, 2020. Mark and his wife Kathy are owners of National TV Sales & Rental, based in Lebanon, Missouri. Thanks to Mark and Kathy, National has been thriving for more than 30 years. They have been active APRO members for more than 20 years.

Windsor took an energetic lead within the RTO industry. He was elected to the APRO board of directors in 2003, serving two terms from 2003-2007. During that time, Windsor was the 2nd Vice President from 2006-2007. Since the 1990s, Windsor has been active with the Missouri Rental Dealers Association and served on the board of directors.

In the late 90’s, Mark used his Missouri Congressional contacts to push for a definition of RTO in the Internal Revenue Code favorable to the industry at a time when the IRS had active audits of over 90 RTO companies. It is doubtful the Congress would have acted to amend the Code without Mark’s persistent, yet collegial work with the Missouri delegation.

Throughout his RTO journey, Windsor attended APRO Legislative Conferences twenty times, most recently in 2019, and was a regular attendee of APRO Conventions and RTO events across the nation. In 2013, Mark and Kathy together won the APRO Rental Dealer of the Year Award.

“Mark Windsor was, above all, a loving husband and a hugely proud Dad and Grandpa. He was a self-made success, a master storyteller, a ‘tell it like it is’ kind of guy, the life of any party, a true family man, and a great friend to so, so many of us. They broke the mold when they made Mark Windsor, and he will be deeply missed,” says APRO President of the Board, Chris Kale Sr.

As the years passed with the success of running a family-owned RTO business, Mark and Kathy’s passion for helping others blossomed along with National’s growth. The Windsors established a foundation through National that matches employee contributions to various charitable causes, including local food banks, children’s shelters, and homeless shelters. But, they didn’t stop there. Together the Windsors founded a non-profit charity, New Found Hope. And, they have regularly set aside store items to donate to local women’s shelters and to those whose homes have been lost in fires.

Through the years, he and Kathy annually invited their National TV Sales & Rental employees to their farm for a barbeque. The event’s popularity grew to reflect the thriving company and the Windsors’ appreciation for their employees. The couple has lived on Windsor Farms for more than 25 years together, raising cattle for their well-known Windsor Farms Beef.

Mark Windsor will continue to live in the lives he touched both in and out of the industry through his employees, friends and family. Mark and Kathy Windsor have been married for more than 40 years and have three children. He is survived by his wife Kathy, eldest son Aaron and wife Robyn, his son Anthony and wife Laura, and their daughter Michelle Jackson and husband David, along with ten grandchildren.

“Mark Windsor was one of the kindest people I have met in RTO. I could always count on him for a good laugh. He generously gave his time to the industry by traveling to Washington each year to meet with members of Congress, serving on industry boards and through his involvement at the state level. Mark created a wonderful legacy through his business, and through his family. We will miss his lively spirit and we send our love, hugs and prayers to Kathy, his children and his grandchildren,” says Jill McClure, APRO Executive Director.

On Friday, August 7, at 6 PM, there will be a visitation at Southern Heights Christian Church, located at 2080 South Jefferson, Lebanon, Missouri. Then on Saturday, August 8, at 2 PM, there will be services at First Baptist Church, located at 311 North Madison, Lebanon, Missouri. After the service, on Saturday afternoon, there will be a burial at Windsor Farms, and a dinner for family and out-of-town guests.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Southern Heights Christian Church for their digital road sign. Donations can be left at or mailed to Shadel’s Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 North Lynn Lebanon, Missouri, 65536. A guestbook to share your thoughts and memories with family and friends of Mark is available on this site.

We have many wonderful memories of our years with Mark, some reflected in this album.