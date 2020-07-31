2020 Presidents’ Circle Award Winners Announced

The APRO State Coordination Committee recently recognized six state associations for their selection in the prestigious 2020 APRO Presidents’ Circle: Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Each year, only a few state associations are honored into the Presidents’ Circle, based on their outstanding leadership, community involvement, and legislative advocacy.

These six state associations will be in the running for the 2020 APRO State Association of the Year award. The 2020 APRO State Association of the Year will be announced at the APRO Awards Ceremony at RTO World 2020 Virtual.

The current presidents for each state association are:

Arkansas Rental Dealers Association President, Candice Hill

Florida Rental Dealers Association President, Paul Metivier

Illinois Rental Dealers Association President, Kelly Martin

Kansas Rental Dealers Association President, Angela Strong-McCool

Missouri Rental Dealers Association President, Scott Mitchell

Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Association President, Phillip Bumbry

We appreciate the state presidents, past presidents, other officers and volunteers who keep state-level involvement strong!