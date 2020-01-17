RentDirect Nationwide PrimeTime Hits Lone Star State

Nationwide Marketing Group is set to welcome thousands of members, vendors and service providers to its bi-annual PrimeTime event slated for February 9-12 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

A big part of this event is RentDirect‘s Hot Show and reception, which will include deals offered by key rent-to-own business partners. PrimeTime Palooza is another party where members can take advantage of limited-quantity offers.

The agenda boasts a packed schedule for members, offering them plenty of opportunities to learn and network with their peers in the industry. There will be 120+ Learning Academy sessions and member-led roundtable discussions taking place through the event. The show floor at the convention center will feature about 200 manufacturers and service providers that will take up more than 600,000 square feet of exhibit space. Included in that are vendors from across the appliance, consumer electronics, bedding, furniture, outdoor and member services categories.

The RentDirect Member Meeting will be held Monday at 3:00 PM with guest speaker and APRO Executive Director Jill McClure. The Hot Show will immediately follow at 4:00 PM. Trade show hours will be Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Come by and visit the APRO staff in the RentDirect booth on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For more information about attending PrimeTime in February, visit www.nationwideprimetime.com or contact Keven Dalke, RentDirect director, at keven.dalke@nationwidegroup.org