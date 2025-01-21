Three RTO Franchises Make Top Entrepreneur List

APRO members Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Rent-A-Center, Inc., and RNR Tire Express all made Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500® list – a highly sought honor in the franchise industry and an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs exploring new opportunities. The companies ranked #276, #236, and #245 respectively for their success as franchisors and appeal to potential franchisees.

“The Franchise 500® is more than a list,” said Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of. This year’s honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”

Entrepreneur’s 46-year-old ranking formula includes research and evaluation of more than a dozen key factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. More than 1,300 companies submitted their information for assessment this year, with each franchise given a cumulative score based on analysis of over 150 data points. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500®.

Over its 46-year history, the Franchise 500® has established itself as both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. The position of this trio of rent-to-own powerhouses on the ranking is a testament to their success and strength as franchise opportunities. Congratulations, all!