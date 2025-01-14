Taking Care of One of Our Own

Kniesly recounted his experience in an exclusive interview with local news channel, WSB-TV Atlanta.

Dan Kniesly – owner of APRO member Easy Rental in Atlanta, Georgia, and president of Georgia Rental Dealers Association – and a store manager were caught up in an armed robbery incident that began at the Krispy Kreme store located next to their business. Both Dan and the store manager sustained gunshot wounds during the event and sought immediate assistance. An off-duty police officer intervened to address the suspect and secure the scene, engaging in a shootout during which both were injured. Authorities confirmed the suspect was fatally shot during the gunfire exchange. For more details on the incident, see the full story reported by Newsweek here.

All parties involved were transported to the hospital. Dan, the store manager, and the officer are expected to make full recoveries. Dan remains in good spirits following the incident and looks forward to returning to the golf course once healed.

APRO members are encouraged to send their well wishes and notes of encouragement to Dan as he recovers. Click here to send a message to Dan via email.