O’Rourke Keeps Toys For Tots Support Growing

McClimon and COO & EVP Jake O’Rourke show off the incredible growth of the company’s contribution in just four years.

APRO Associate Member O’Rourke Sales Company recently participated in its fourth annual Toys for Tots contribution event, doubling the company’s donation between 2023 and 2024. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects new toys and distributes them to economically disadvantaged youths during the holiday season.

“The holidays are a time of joy, and our goal is to spread the gift of cheer to as many children within our community as possible,” said O’Rourke Account Executive Angie McClimon, who spearheaded the effort at the Davenport, Iowa-based company following the hardships of 2020.

Throughout the year, McClimon organizes many employee fundraising events, including Super Bowl squares, March Madness brackets, bake sales, pumpkin decorating and Halloween costume competitions, and an Ugly Sweater contest. O’Rourke President & CEO Jeff O’Rourke and COO & Executive Vice President Jake O’Rourke match every financial contribution dollar for dollar, and come December, the money is used to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots – not only from big-box retailers, but also from as many smaller local shops as possible. In 2024, O’Rourke bought 278 Toys for Tots gifts for Iowa kids.

“We strive to play an active role in giving back to our community,” said Jake. “Our employees are encouraged not only to spend paid time volunteering locally, but also to participate in fundraising opportunities for local and national charities. We’re proud to support a great cause like Toys for Tots, and look forward to doubling our donation again in 2025.”