ARC Rebrands as Clover Returns Management

APRO associate member America’s Remanufacturing Company (ARC) is celebrating the new year by rebranding as Clover Returns Management Solutions – a reflection of its status as a division of Clover Environmental Solutions.

“This rebranding demonstrates our commitment to offering seamless, scalable returns management solutions that preserve brand value while reducing environmental impact,” said Clover Environmental Solutions President Eric Martin. “This transition marks a new chapter in our company’s mission to help businesses optimize the value of returned goods and support a circular economy.”

With facilities located across North America, Clover helps manufacturers, retailers, and rental dealers efficiently handle returns to restore products to original quality, conduct root-cause analysis and drive consumer-product improvement, advance recycling solutions and document positive environmental impacts, and more.