RNR Opens 200th Franchise Location

RNR Tire Express 200th location opened in Schenectady, New York.

RNR Tire Express opened up its 200th location last month in Schenectady, New York, marking a key milestone in the franchise retailer’s dynamic expansion.

“As we celebrate this landmark opening, we recognize it as a testament not only to our strong business model, but also to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our franchisees,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “As we enter our company’s 25th year, we’re excited to continue expanding and providing our flexible payment solutions to meet tire and wheel needs in even more communities nationwide.”

The 200th RNR is owned and operated by husband and wife Jeff and Patrina Leland, who bring more than three decades of business acumen to the company. The couple worked together in a third-generation family distribution business that was sold in 2019; they began their entrepreneurial journey with RNR with the opening of their first location, in Queensbury, New York, in January 2021. Despite having no prior tire-industry experience, Patrina earned RNR’s Rookie Manager of the Year award that year.

“We’re thrilled to not only celebrate the opening of our second RNR location, but also bring the company to this incredible milestone,” said Jeff. “Being part of the RNR family has been an exceptional experience, from the support we’ve received to the opportunity we’ve had to serve our community. As we continue to grow, we look forward to helping even more customers drive safely and confidently out on the roads, and we’re excited to see where the future takes us.”

RNR has continued its expansion this year with additional openings in Salisbury, North Carolina, and Vicksburg, Mississippi. The company is currently seeking qualified franchisees for territories including Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; and the northeastern U.S.