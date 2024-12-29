Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO
APRO Legislative Alert

NEW UPDATE: FinCEN BOI Filing Requirements On Hold, Again

The nationwide stay suspending filing requirements on beneficial ownership information has been reinstated. The updated deadlines announced by FinCEN provided in our last Legislative Update are currently inapplicable as enforcement of reporting requirements are now on hold, again. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide further relevant updates.

The Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) originally established a deadline of January 1, 2025 for qualifying business to disclose ownership information to FinCEN. APRO published an Alert on in early 2024 regarding the reporting requirements. On December 3, 2024, a federal district court in Texas issued an injunction halting CTA enforcement and suspending BOI reporting requirements. Last week, on December 23rd, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily stayed the injunction, reinstating CTA enforcement and prompting FinCEN to issue revised reporting deadlines starting January 13, 2025, as reported in our recent updated Alert. Subsequently, on December 26th, the Fifth Circuit vacated the stay, pausing FinCEN’s reporting deadlines due to the reinstated injunction. 

As a result of last week’s flurry of activity, RTO dealers and related entities are not required to file BOI reports at this time. As the past few days have demonstrated, this is a fluid and evolving situation. The Fifth Circuit’s recent decision aims to preserve the “constitutional status quo” as a merits panel considers the legal arguments surrounding the CTA’s validity. The appeal is proceeding on an expedited timeline. The forthcoming arrival of the new Trump Administration could also impact the Fifth Circuit case. 

APRO will continue to monitor developments and provide future updates.

To view the original APRO Alert from February 28, 2024, click here.

If you have questions, please contact legal@rtohq.org for additional information.
APRO Alerts are not detailed summaries of the matters covered nor are they intended to provide legal advice to readers. Recipients should consult with their own legal counsel for complete details and legal implications of the matters discussed in the Alert.

APRO Alerts are sent to APRO Members. APRO Alerts may include sensitive information and we request that you do not forward any alerts outside your company without consulting APRO at (512) 794-0095 or info@rtohq.org. Please, suggest an APRO Membership instead.

If there is someone at your company who should receive APRO Legislative Alerts in addition to your company’s primary contact, please email their name and email address to info@rtohq.org.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Popular Resources

Sign up for APRO Today

Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Flickr
Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Youtube Flickr