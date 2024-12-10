High Touch Nurtures Tech Partnerships & Education

(L to R) Director of Development Heath Howard, Director of Technology Solutions Andrew Kon, Senior Vice President of IT Solutions Clay Carson, Manager of Client Success Diana Harris, and Senior Vice President of Network Operations / CIO Kevin Colborn at the Evening with Envision Gala.

APRO Associate Member High Touch Technologies recently sponsored the 2024 Evening with Envision Gala, a fundraising event for their client Envision, a company that provides personalized solutions for people who are blind or visually impaired. The gala showcased the groundbreaking work of the High Touch-sponsored Assistive Technology Lab, and featured a keynote address by High Touch Senior Vice President of Network Operations and Chief Information Officer Kevin Colborn.

“Technology partnerships are a cornerstone of our community involvement and giving strategy,” said Colborn. “Collaborations with companies like Envision, which is committed to assistive technology initiatives, not only amplify our collective impact, but also let us extend our mission in meaningful ways.”

Last spring, High Touch Director of Information Security, Jason Fenoglio, spotlighted critical challenges to digital security during a presentation at a Kansas Government Finance Officers Association symposium, and many company employee-owners contribute to their communities by serving on various boards and advisory committees, including APRO’s own Vendor Advisory Committee.

Additionally, High Touch invests in and supports many STEM education initiatives, aiming to empower the next generation of technologists. Some examples of these efforts include:

speaking to Boys and Girls Club students about future careers in technology and cybersecurity;

sponsoring regional Girl Scouts events designed to keep girls excited about STEM fields, like the Cookies on Tap event held by the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland;

supporting the Butler Community College scholarship program, which has helped launch many students into technology careers; and

inspiring young people to explore STEM careers by leveraging opportunities presented through client partners – for instance, one Envision intern now works with the High Touch development team.

“Our community involvement and giving initiatives are intentionally designed to support the communities that support our business,” said High Touch Content Manager Zach Alexander. “And, by investing in youth, we’re equipping the next generation with critical technology skills, fostering healthy relationships with technology, and inspiring a lifelong passion for learning and innovation.”