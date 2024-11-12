RNR Honors Breast Cancer Survivors with Giveaway

Dawn Henderson – the deserving grand-prize recipient of RNR’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign – is a third-grade teacher and two-time breast-cancer survivor.

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently celebrated its ninth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, raising funds among its team members for the battle against breast cancer and giving away a “Think Pink” prize package to a deserving survivor of the disease.

RNR accepted more than 2,500 nominations for the giveaway from around the country, but the lucky grand-prize winner was Dawn Henderson of Tampa, Florida, a third-grade teacher and two-time breast-cancer survivor. Dawn was nominated by a record-breaking 15 different people – including friends, colleagues, and even her students’ parents – who praised her unrelenting work to engage her students, and ensure her illness never affected them or their quality of education.

Henderson received a Think Pink prize package, which included $1,000 cash, a set of new tires, and a VIP spa day, all courtesy of RNR.

“Every year, we work to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people who have fought bravely against breast cancer, and year upon year, we’re overwhelmed by the support and stories shared by the community,” said RNR Founder Larry Sutton. “The legacy we’ve created is rooted in our belief in doing more than simply serving our customers; we want to give back to truly remarkable individuals. And as we wrap up our ninth year of this giveaway, we hope our support can make a much-deserved positive impact on the lives of our honorees.”

Video: RNR CEO Adam Sutton (L) and Corporate Training and Development Specialist Will Jackson (R) present a cash prize to this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign winner, Dawn Henderson of Tampa, Florida (C).

Additionally, with the support of company franchisees nationwide, RNR team members donated a portion of all tire sales during the month of October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – to organizations advancing breast-cancer research and the search for a cure.