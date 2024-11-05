RNR Announces Key Leadership Promotions

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently held its mid-year company conference, where four strategic promotions were announced: APRO Board Member Adam Sutton was named as RNR’s new Chief Executive Officer; Matt King will become Vice President of Corporate Store Operations; Kyle Parman will serve as President of Corporate Store Operations; and Matthew Warren will be the company’s Chief Operations Officer.

Adam Sutton Matt King Kyle Parman Matthew Warren

“These promotions mark a significant milestone for the RNR brand, underscoring our commitment to continuous improvement and strengthening our strategic leadership team to best serve our franchisees and customers,” said company Founder Larry Sutton. “Adam, Matt, Kyle, and Matthew have all played pivotal roles in driving the RNR brand forward, and creating a culture that our team members desire and deserve.”

Adam Sutton has been with RNR since 2017, and previously served as company President. With more than two decades of executive leadership experience, Sutton will oversee the RNR franchise system, which includes almost 200 locations nationwide.

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of CEO and build upon an incredible legacy at a company that has always prioritized its culture, customers, and communities,” said Adam. “I look forward to driving our next phase of growth with the amazing RNR team, as we stay focused on our Serve, Not Service mindset, providing the value and experience our customers love.”

With seven years at RNR, Matthew Warren’s new position as COO will mean overseeing all company operations and departments, while developing and implementing proactive, dynamic solutions to help optimize operational efficiencies and maximize bottom-line results.

Kyle Parman has been with RNR for over 20 years, and is a multi-unit franchisee himself in Florida. As President of Corporate Store Operations, Parman will oversee the operational functions of the organization to ensure alignment with the company’s goals and drive overall performance.

As VP of Corporate Store Operations, Matt King will oversee the daily activities of RNR’s 25 corporate stores, ensuring effectiveness across all operation processes. King also brings more than two decades of experience with the company, having worked his way up from Tire Technician to his new position.

Congratulations to all four of these rent-to-own industry leaders!