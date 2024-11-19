Managing Holiday Stress at Work

Let’s be real – the holidays aren’t always calm or bright. Overscheduled calendars, strained finances, and familial tension are among the seasonal stressors that take a toll on mental health. According to research from the American Psychological Association, 63% of U.S. adults associate the holiday season with stress, overwhelm, and exhaustion.

And that stress, overwhelm, and exhaustion can negatively affect your team’s mental health – leading to decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and higher turnover rates.

Here are a few ways you can help minimize stress and maintain productivity for your team and your business during the holidays:

Communicate & support.

Promote a positive work environment where it’s ok to talk about both professional and personal challenges. Discuss holiday expectations and preferences with your team members, encourage them to prioritize self-care, check in with them regularly, and listen to their concerns with compassion.

Accommodate & assist.

Prioritize tasks to help team members manage their workloads, and assess and rebalance workloads to help prevent burnout. Consider offering flexible scheduling, overtime pay, or extra time off. And, if possible, let your team members use their vacation or personal time off strategically.

Respect & include.

Create a workplace where all types of holiday observances are valued, especially the diversity of traditions and celebrations within your team. Champion inclusivity and foster opportunities for team members to connect with each other.

Bring folks together.

Organize wellness events to help team members manage stress, holiday gatherings for a sense of community, or group volunteer activities as a fulfilling way to celebrate the season. Be sure to make any get-together fun, lighthearted, and optional!

Express your appreciation.

Finally, show some seasonal gratitude for your team in ways that resonate with them – personalized notes, small tokens, gift cards, or good old-fashioned holiday bonuses are all excellent options.

Supporting your team’s mental health during the holidays is a meaningful investment in their well-being and your business’s success. Consider sharing Tips for Managing Your Mental Health During the Holidays – a resource put out by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – to equip your team with practical tips for staying merry and bright throughout the season. Small steps can lead to a more joyful and connected workplace for everyone.