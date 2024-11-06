Long-Term APRO General Counsel Announces His Retirement at Year’s End

APRO General Counsel, Ed Winn, III, announced his imminent retirement at the recent meeting of the board of directors held in Austin, Texas, in mid-October. Winn, at the invitation of Bud Holladay, attended the first-ever meeting of RTO dealers in Dallas in July of 1980. He knew nothing of the RTO industry, but agreed to assist with creating a non-profit trade association for RTO, which became APRO. He served as the original Executive Director of APRO, and the first office for the association was in his law office in Austin.

He served as general counsel for the association for the next four decades; monitoring all things RTO, sharing critical information at industry events, writing and editing thousands of articles for RTOHQ: The Magazine, and talking to rental dealers almost every day of his life.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and President Michael Bennett (R) present the APRO Legacy Award to Ed Winn III (C) at RTO World 2023.

Winn has given generously of his time, energy, brilliance, candor, and wit – not simply to help make the rent-to-own industry look good, but to help the industry be better. In 2023, APRO created the APRO Legacy Award to honor Winn’s abiding dedication to the success, advancement, and continuous improvement of the association and advocacy for the RTO industry.

“Forty-four years is long enough to be a lawyer,” said Winn. While he maintained that he still has his health and some of his wits, he told the board that he wants to do some other things besides lawyering, even if he is not sure exactly what. “The world is a needy place,” said Winn. “I will try to find another worthwhile need out there and try to help.”

Winn noted that he was leaving the association in very good hands under the leadership of Charles Smitherman, who has been CEO of APRO for the past 18 months, and who also happens to be a lawyer himself.

“Ed is and will remain an institution at APRO and for the RTO industry,” said Smitherman. “It is no understatement to say that his involvement with the association from day one has played a foundational role in bringing the health and sustainability that we all enjoy in this industry. Ed’s vast knowledge, his learned guidance, and his witty sense of humor will be greatly missed. Ed is truly a giant upon whose shoulders we stand.”

Winn indicated that he was open to maintaining some kind of relationship with the association and the industry as they have been such a large part of his life for decades. During his tenure with APRO, Winn always tried to put the industry’s best foot forward, championing dealers before the public, legislators, and the press. It can honestly be said of Winn that he helped make America safe for RTO. He did exceptional work for the association, and he will be missed.