APRO-FESSIONAL | Meet Jess Mahon

Welcome to our APRO-FESSIONAL series, where we spotlight the dedicated individuals shaping the rent-to-own industry. Each interview delves into the lives and careers of our members, offering insights into their journeys, daily roles, and passions. Join us as we explore and celebrate their contributions to the rent-to-own community.

Jess Mahon, Marketing Director for Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, has been in rent-to-own for 11 years, all of them with Ohio-based Rent-2-Own (R2O). Her prior work experience was as an Assistant Branch Manager with a bank specializing in second-chance banking, where she mainly served customers who didn’t qualify for traditional checking or savings accounts due to poor banking histories or limited credit.

“Joining the Rent-2-Own team felt like a natural fit,” Mahon says. “I began learning the business from the ground up as an account manager, then managed a couple of stores. In 2016, I was promoted to the marketing department, where the work is extremely dynamic – every day brings something new.”

Mahon enjoys her fast-paced, highly varied workdays, which blend customer service, sales, product management, delivery, and collections.

“I’m constantly engaged in communications, strategic planning, performance metrics, and problem-solving, all while providing hands-on training and support to our stores,” says Mahon. “My daily interactions span across stores, management, vendors, and other departments to keep everyone aligned, collaborating closely with various teams to talk over upcoming promotions, new products, and potential offers. Store visits also play a key part in my role – I confer with store managers, sales managers, and customer-service reps on tailored marketing strategies designed to drive their store results.”

While Mahon finds her current work engaging, she’s also excited for the future of rent-to-own – particularly as technology continues to advance.

“We’re already seeing incredible improvements with updated websites, mobile apps, and online payments, and I believe the RTO industry will continue to invest in digital platforms to streamline and enhance the customer experience,” Mahon says. “Next, we may be using AI tools to create virtual showrooms or ‘see this product in your home’ features. Additionally, I think companies will continue to extend their product offerings beyond the traditional.”

For now, one of Mahon’s favorite things about her work is helping customers enrich their lives by helping them bring home things they want or need – but her proudest professional moments come from helping elevate her colleagues.

“I love mentoring others, seeing them grow and succeed within the company or industry,” Mahon says. “There’s nothing more rewarding than watching people I’ve worked with thrive and reach new career heights. Helping others succeed is truly one of the most fulfilling parts of what I do.”