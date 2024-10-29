Rent One DT Rodeo Goes Virtual

Rent One DTs competed in online quests during this year’s virtual DT Rodeo.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One once again held its annual Delivery Technician (DT) Rodeo recently – but this time, with a virtual twist. For the first time, the company transitioned the event to a virtual format, as 177 delivery techs from across eight states competed in a five-week showdown.

During the month of September, rodeo participants showcased their skills and knowledge in the areas of driver safety, deliveries, returns, and service calls. Rent One DTs performed weekly online quests testing their expertise and daily tasks requiring creative photos for proof of completion. Additionally, competitors had a DT Rodeo Bingo Card with activities not typically part of their day-to-day work, and the company’s 13 regions competed in a Family-Feud-type contest. DTs also connected and collaborated via a dedicated group on WhatsApp. The more challenges they achieved, the more points they earned, and on October 1st, regional winners were announced.

Buzz Lightyear Award winner Seth Potsick keeps it clean during the event.



The following Monday launched DT Rodeo Finals Week, a blend of virtual games and in-store activities designed to test delivery skills and foster a sense of community among team members. Every day a new virtual game was introduced, including an in-store scavenger hunt, product-knowledge and safety trivia quizzes, and a delivery Olympics. Every contestant got multiple chances throughout the week to spin a prize wheel, and earned an extra 50 points for each streaming box sold during home visits.

The real game-changer was another bonus-point opportunity – 50 extra points for each referral secured. Brandon Bailey of Dexter, Missouri, and Tim Bierman of Centralia, Illinois, made the most of this offering, collecting an incredible 1,022 referrals in just four days! The pair’s impressive performance made them the 2024 DT Rodeo Winners – Bierman of Division I and Bailey of Division II.

Rent One DT Trevor Coleman won the Iron Man Award for resilience and hard work.

Other exceptional contributions during the rodeo won other Rent One DTs some special awards:

Buzz Lightyear Award for creativity and innovation – Seth Potsick , Decatur, Illinois

, Decatur, Illinois Culture Champion Award for embodying company values – Derek Smith , Murray, Kentucky

, Murray, Kentucky Iron Man Award for resilience and hard work – Trevor Coleman , Muskogee, Oklahoma

, Muskogee, Oklahoma Little Miss Sunshine Award for positivity – Sara Jones , Trumann, Arkansas

, Trumann, Arkansas Most Likely to Become a Millionaire Award – Brandon Bailey & Tim Bierman

Trendsetter Award for forward thinking – Billy Crane, Bellville, Illinois

All finalists also received a 25-cent/hour pay raise and a regional trophy, while Bailey and Bierman got 50-cent/hour increases and bragging rights until next year!

“The 2024 DT Rodeo Finals was more than just a competition,” said Angie Brubaker, Rent One’s Director of Training. “It was also a celebration of our dedication, team spirit, and commitment to excellence.”