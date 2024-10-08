BMS CEO Denison Receives Aon Values Award

Benefit Marketing Solutions CEO Brad Denison

The CEO of APRO member Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS), Brad Denison, was recently announced as a recipient of the Aon Global Living Our Values Award for 2023 – one of only 28 North American awardees. The award celebrates employees of Aon who exemplify the company’s values of Committed, United, and Passionate, while also moving the firm forward.

BMS is a subsidiary of Aon operating under the company’s Affinity Consumer Solutions Group, which includes businesses varying from travel insurance to sporting-event coverage, with many heavily involved in digital marketing and online transactions. Aon employs about 50,000 people worldwide.

BMS Senior Vice President of Operations Jeremy Morton, with the help of multiple BMS departments, nominated Denison for the award. Their submission included details about how he consistently shapes decisions for the better, and goes above and beyond to exemplify Aon values in service to clients, colleagues, and communities, such as:

his expertise is sought by clients and industry leaders on regulatory and legislative matters with the potential to impact RTO business;

his leadership style cultivates an environment of collaborative teamwork;

he challenges his team to be strategic thinkers and skilled negotiators; and

he has developed countless other leaders who are inspired to do their best work for the company and its clients.

BMS has consistently produced best-in-class engagement results year over year – a direct result of the culture Denison nurtures at the company.

Congratulations, Brad!