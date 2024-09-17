RTO Gives Generously at Annual Conventions

Without doubt, attendees at the RTO World National Convention & Tradeshow get a lot of bang for their buck – participants at the industry’s biggest event of the year receive exceptional education, industry innovation, networking opportunities, great deals, and tons o’ fun with their colleagues.

But this year, at RTO World 2024 in Orlando, Florida – and beyond! – attendees also dug deep into their generous spirits to give back with their efforts and their wallets.

First, APRO debuted an RTO Gives Back School Backpack Stuffing event at RTO World 2024, and attendees stepped up to fill a total of 50 backpacks to go to One Heart for Women and Children. One Heart, an Orlando-based charity offering vital food assistance and transformative programs for local residents in need, distributed the RTO Gives Back backpacks among community kids needing supplies for the school year.

RTO World participants partner with community organization One Heart for Women and Children to stuff backpacks full of school supplies for needy Orlando kids.

Next, at the RTO World Orlando Experience Party, APRO held a karaoke fundraiser at Rising Star to benefit the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund. For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have consistently contributed generously to the Scholarship Fund – awarding 522 scholarships totaling $1,180,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees and successful futures. But this year, the Fund came up short for the 39 recipients APRO committed to, so APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields made a plea to the crowd at Rising Star.

“The APRO Scholarship Fund is for employees and families of APRO members to pursue higher education and trade-school programs,” Smitherman said. “We’re seeing more and more interest in and applications for the program each year, so we have faith our RTO community will come through with the funds to ensure this year’s deserving applicants get what they need for bright, successful futures!”

John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own Lyn Leach of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own Mark McCown (L) and Mike Tissot (R) of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields (L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R)

With a goal of raising $15,000, rent-to-own industry leaders took the stage to sing for scholarships – including John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales, Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own, Lyn Leach of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own, and Mike Tissot of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own. The night’s biggest moneymakers were Smitherman and Shields, who shared the stage for a grand finale of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline; the duet brought down the house and brought up the event’s total to almost $28,000.

Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett (L) and Smitherman (R) show off the new company work shirt, which benefits the APRO Charitable Foundation.

Then, just a week later at the Buddy’s Annual Leadership Conference – also held at Universal Resorts in Orlando – the company, led by APRO President Michael Bennett, introduced a new way to help support the APRO Charitable Foundation, which also provides natural-disaster relief for affected RTO companies. Partnering with fellow APRO member Vox-Pop-Uli, Buddy’s is offering special company work shirts for purchase; they feature the Foundation’s logo on one sleeve and $5 of every shirt bought goes to benefit the Foundation.

“Fun fundraising opportunities – like the karaoke showcase and Buddy’s new shirts – offer creative ways for APRO members to get involved in supporting their industry and their peers,” said Smitherman. “We hope more folks will find more new and different ways to contribute to the great cause of RTO championing RTO.”