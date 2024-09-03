Mike’s Leadership Team Meets with Lawmakers

Angela Strong-McCool (C) and Michael Strong (R) meet with long-time industry supporter Senator Roger Marshall.

The three Co-Owners of APRO member Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own – Mike Strong, his son Michael Strong, and daughter Angela Strong-McCool – recently attended a by-invitation-only luncheon with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), Kansas State Senator Paul Waggoner (R), and about a dozen medical-facility CEOs and other business owners.

“We met Senator Marshall in 2018 as a U.S. Representative during the APRO Legislative Conference,” said Angela, who also serves as President of the Kansas Rental Dealers Association. “Since then, he has been a leader we’ve been able to discuss state issues with in an open format. He has been a huge supporter of our business and our industry.”

Senator Paul Waggoner, who represents the state’s 104th district, has met several times with Mike since he took office in 2019, but the luncheon was Michael and Angela’s first time to talk with the fellow business-owner.

“Senator Waggoner is curious about rent-to-own and definitely sees a need for us within the community and across the state,” Angela said. “He’s also been a great supporter of ours, and is up for election this year, so we want to back him in that.”

“I feel it’s imperative to have solid relationships with our politicians at the state and federal levels,” concluded Angela, “so that in the event RTO ever needs their help, we already have a rapport with them. They know us, they support what we do, and that is a must in our industry.”