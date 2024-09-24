Keith Carrico Celebrates 30 Years with Rent One

Keith Carrico in his Rent One office, in front of some Air Force memorabilia and a company Safety Quest poster.

SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One and RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express are celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Vice President of Human Resources – and CEO Larry Carrico’s younger brother – Keith Carrico.

Carrico initially began his career as an ICBM Combat Crew Commander with the United States Air Force, having completed an ROTC program at the University of Southern Mississippi. He also worked as a Manufacturing/Quality Assurance Officer on the domestic F-16 fighter program and earned his Master of Science degree in Management with an emphasis in Human Resources before leaving the USAF as a Captain after six years.

Carrico joined Rent One in 1994 as the company’s first HR Manager, creating the Rent One HR Department from the ground up, and developing its first HR policies manual and training program. The company had 14 stores at the time; today, it’s at 100 stores across eight states, with another 12 RNR Tire Express locations.

Keith Carrico (L) with his combat crew deputy, Duane Gunn (R), in 1991, when the pair was recognized as the top strategic missile crew in the 15th Air Force.

“You must manage human resources differently for 50 people than for 700,” says Carrico. “So the whole leadership team has had to grow personally and professionally, and an important part of that has been implementing personality assessments. I’m certified in both Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and the DISC behavioral and motivation styles; using these tools has helped individuals gain self-knowledge and significantly improve their communication skills, which has been a game changer for Rent One.”

Today, Carrico’s main focus is legal compliance, ensuring Rent One conducts business in a way that treats all coworkers and clients with the respect they deserve via strong policies and practices. Regardless of his area of attention, Carrico says the best part of the past three decades has been working in a family business.

“I love working with my brother, and my niece and nephew (Chief Operating Officer Kelly Martin and Director of Real Estate Steven Carrico),” Carrico says. “But we have many leaders in our company – whether other vice presidents or store managers – who have been with us since the beginning, who also feel like family. That core of people provides the pillar to our success.”

“Keith provides an incredible balance and protection for our coworkers and Rent One,” says Larry. “Integrity is his greatest asset, he’s a trusted advisor for all, and we appreciate his guidance over the past 30 years. Cheers to my brother, my friend, and a trusted leader.”