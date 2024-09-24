INRDA Annual Meeting Full of Insightful Discussions and Industry Updates

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman addresses attendees at INRDA’s 8th Annual Meeting.

The Iowa-Nebraska Rental Dealers Association (INRDA) held its eighth Annual Meeting earlier this month in Omaha, Nebraska, bringing together professionals from across the rent-to-own industry for a day filled with valuable insights and strategic discussions. The event, known for its comprehensive agenda and high-quality speakers, lived up to expectations, providing attendees with crucial updates on legislative and economic issues impacting the RTO sector.

The meeting began with a series of insightful presentations from this year’s lineup of speakers, who offered a diverse range of perspectives on the current and future state of the RTO industry. C&L Supply Sales Manager James Selby opened the session with an overview of industry trends and sales data, setting the stage for a day of deep dives into more complex topics.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman followed with a comprehensive update on legislative issues affecting the RTO industry at the national level. His presentation emphasized the importance of proactive engagement with policymakers to safeguard the interests of RTO businesses.

Providing a local perspective, Iowa lobbyist Doug Struyk and Nebraska lobbyist Matt Schaefer discussed state-specific legislative developments. They focused on proposed regulations and potential changes that could impact RTO operations in Iowa and Nebraska, urging members to stay informed and involved in advocacy efforts.

Ashley Furniture Industries Vice President of Rental Sales Michael Kays discusses changing trends in furniture shopping.

National Account Systems of Omaha Owner Mark Kottke and Benefit Marketing Solutions Senior Vice President James MacAlpine addressed economic factors and business strategies for navigating uncertain times. Given the current economic climate, their insights into debt management and employee benefits were particularly relevant.

Closing the event, Ashley Furniture Industries Vice President of Rental Sales Michael Kays shared his perspective on the future outlook for the RTO industry. He highlighted emerging trends and consumer behaviors that could shape the market in the coming years.

The day concluded with the INRDA’s annual business meeting, where association leaders highlighted the organization’s achievements over the past year and outlined goals for the future. Members were encouraged to continue advocating for the industry, especially in light of evolving legislative challenges.

The entire Board of Directors was re-elected for another year. Congratulations to INRDA’s 2025 Board members:

President – Mike Shuler, S&P Rentals Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Vice President – Mike Voorhees , Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own

, Secretary & Treasurer – Josh Luksetich , First State Financial Corporation

, Tom Bernau , Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

, Lance Beshore , Arona Home Essentials

, Arona Home Essentials Mark Connelly , Arona Home Essentials

, Arona Home Essentials Jason Kunz, Arona Home Essentials

Arona Home Essentials Lyn Leach, Ace Rent-To-Own

Ace Rent-To-Own Brian Luksetich, First State Financial Corporation

First State Financial Corporation Frank Rotert, Ace Rent-To-Own

Ace Rent-To-Own Cory Schwiesow, Ace Rent-To-Own

“The rent-to-own industry is at a pivotal moment,” said Smitherman. “Events like the INRDA Annual Meeting are essential for equipping our members with the tools and information they need to navigate this changing landscape. It’s not just about surviving; it’s about thriving in a way that benefits both businesses and the communities they serve.”



