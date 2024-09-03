Get to Know Your Board Members | Shannon Strunk

Name: Shannon Strunk

What is your current title/role?

I’m President of Baber Strunk Enterprises.

How many years have you been working in rent-to-own?

I began 37 years ago, in 1987, as an account manager for Baber’s Inc. in Pascagoula, Mississippi. I’ve served as a Store Manager, Regional Manager, and Operations Manager.

What did you do before you began working in RTO?

When I was young, I had a variety of jobs common to youth. The most enjoyable was working as a waiter, and I kept doing that for three months even after I started at Baber’s.

What is your favorite thing about rent-to-own?

I love being able to give our customers choices.

Shannon Strunk (C) receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at RTO World 2024. Presented by APRO Board President Michael Bennett (L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R).

What has been your proudest professional moment?

It was receiving the APRO Lifetime Achievement Award last month at RTO World. (Click here to see what Strunk’s family had to say about the honor!)

Why did you want to be a member (again) of APRO’s Board of Directors (BOD)?

I want to positively influence the direction of APRO and increase other members’ awareness of the value of the association.

What issues do you hope to work on, and what sort of difference do you hope to make, during your time on the BOD?

My strongest interests are legislative advocacy and public relations, but I’m willing to work wherever I can help make a difference.

What’s your favorite non-work-related way to spend your time?

I love to cook.

What’s your “happy place,” and why?

I have several “happy places.” First – the office! I genuinely enjoy building our businesses and developing relationships. I also love being at home and vacationing with my wife, Cynthia, and with our children and grandchildren. We’re an extremely close family and have wonderful times together.

Please share a favorite quotation, lyric, or saying, and what it means to you.

I don’t remember who said this, but I totally believe it is true: “Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.” (It was entrepreneur and author Jim Rohn!)