RTO World 2024: A Terrifically Tropical Time!

Keynote speaker Louis Gravance (L) shows Grace David of Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental (R) the transformational power of excellent customer service.

The seventh annual RTO World National Convention & Tradeshow was held August 6-8, 2024, in magical Orlando, Florida – and even Hurricane Debby couldn’t bring us down!

Cohosted by APRO and TRIB Group, RTO World 2024 registered more than 750 rental dealers, managers, and vendors from across America for a Universal-ly successful opportunity to connect, honor, learn, collaborate, negotiate, share, and laugh together with their rent-to-own colleagues in The City Beautiful.

As slow-moving, rain-drenching Hurricane Debby began her meandering path across the Sunshine State and into the other southeastern states, early-bird attendees braved the weather Sunday afternoon, August 4th, to swing for birdies at the Golf Tournament, sponsored by Leopard Mobility Inc. and held at Shingle Creek Golf Club at Rosen Shingle Creek.

The next day, as exhibitors began to move in and set up on the overflowing tradeshow floor, two new events debuted at the convention, free to RTO World registrants. Over 60 participants attended the Protecting the Transaction Legal Summit, sponsored by Hudson Cook LLP and Burr & Forman LLP, with online access to the event provided for people experiencing travel difficulties due to Debby. Dozens more came to the first RTO Women’s Forum, sponsored by Captive Management Services. Following these successful additions, the TRIB Group Board of Directors convened.

(L to R) Jeremy Pope of Pope/Partners LLC, Joshua Threadcraft of Burr & Forman LLP, and Dailey Wilson and Justin Hosie of Hudson Cook LLP present at the premier Protecting the Transaction Legal Summit. Lauren Talicska of Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials leads the conversation during the first-ever RTO Women’s Forum.

RTO World 2024 officially launched Tuesday morning, with early-morning insights from Andrew Hajduk of Vox-Pop-Uli and Michael Kays of Ashley Furniture Industries.

Then everyone gathered for a warm welcome from APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and an extremely engaging keynote by former Disney employee, customer-service master, and author Louie Gravance, sponsored by Benefit Marketing Solutions.

Following the morning session, attendees chose from the first of four educational sessions to attend. From A Strategic Look at Leasing to RTO and all the KPIs, from No Magic Bullets to You’re Doing What?, RTO professionals received information, inspiration, and insights throughout the day.

Ann Cleek (L) surprises her son, John Cleek, Jr. (R), with the RTO Tiger Award.

Everyone came back together midday at the APRO Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Ashley Furniture Industries and Vox-Pop-Uli. The following individuals were honored for their dedication to and achievement in the rent-to-own industry:

2024 Hall of Honor Inductees

APRO Lifetime Achievement Award:

Shannon Strunk, Baber Strunk Enterprises

RTO Tiger Award:

John Cleek, Jr., Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales

APRO Rental Dealers of the Year:

Joe Fisher and Randy Lewis, Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase

APRO Vendor of the Year:

Michael Kays, Ashley Furniture Industries

APRO President’s Award of Excellence:

Bill French, O’Rourke Sales Company

APRO Heritage Award:

Michael Strong, Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own

APRO Emerging Leader:

Kelly Martin, SKC Enterprises, Inc. dba Rent One

Additionally, the following state associations were honored for high performance and outstanding leadership, community involvement, and legislative advocacy:

Ed Winn Legislative Advocacy Award:

Florida

President’s Circle Award:

Arkansas

Kentucky

Missouri

State Association of the Year:

Missouri Continued Excellence Award:

Indiana

Iowa-Nebraska

Kansas

Ohio

Southwest

Tennessee

Charles Smitherman (L) and Pete Shau (R) co-host the live airing of The RTO Show Podcast from RTO World at Universal Orlando. RTO World participants partner with community organization One Heart for Women and Children to stuff backpacks full of school supplies for needy Orlando kids.

After an afternoon full of education, The RTO Show Podcast aired live from RTO World, with host and owner Pete Shau joined by co-host Charles Smitherman. Together, the pair chatted with Chip Guy of Buddy’s, Joe Luczak of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own, Jerry Marshall of Buddy’s, and APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III on hot topics from artificial intelligence to legislative trends.

APRO also sponsored an RTO Gives Back School Backpack Stuffing for One Heart for Women and Children, a charity offering vital food assistance and transformative programs for Orlando residents in need. RTO World participants stuffed a total of 50 backpacks for local kids needing supplies for the upcoming school year.

RTO buyers eagerly raise their paddles at the RTO World Hot Show, ready to snag the hottest products.

A super-busy Day One wrapped up with a great Reception and Hot Show – co-sponsored by Ashley, Crosley Home Products, and GE Appliances, a Haier Company – with awesome auctioneer Lyn Leach of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own at the auctioneer’s mic once again.

The APRO Board of Directors met early Wednesday morning, re-electing its Executive Committee: President Michael Bennett of Buddy’s; 1st Vice President Dan Fisher of Majik; 2nd Vice President Chad Fosdick of CR Fosdick Ent. Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase; Treasurer Trent Agin of Rent One; and Secretary Rachel George of Aaron’s, LLC.

State Rental Dealer Associations also met in the morning, followed by the TRIB Group membership meeting. Then, Michael Bennett, TRIB Group President Mike Tissot of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, Charles Smitherman, and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields performed the traditional ribbon-cutting to open the Tradeshow for business, and set the RTO World exhibit hall to humming for the rest of the day and well into Thursday.

Wednesday evening’s Orlando Experience Party – co-sponsored by Ashley and Vox-Pop-Uli – happened at the Universal CityWalk. Participants enjoyed open access to a trio of the alfresco dining and entertainment district’s most popular spots: Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom restaurant; Pat O’Brien’s, a replica of the famed New Orleans bar; and Rising Star, where APRO held a karaoke fundraiser for the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund. Among the featured singers – raising a total of almost $28,000 – were John Cleek, Jr., Dan Fisher, Lyn Leach, Mike Tissot, and the night’s biggest moneymakers, Charles Smitherman and Dennis Shields, who earned a whopping $15k duetting Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline (bah bah bah!)!

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields (R) wrap up the 2024 Executive Challenge with a static-electricity balloon challenge.

The final morning of RTO World 2024 began with an early meeting of the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee, followed by some concluding connection and final procurement as the Tradeshow wound down. Attendees also had the opportunity to refine their professional image at this year’s new Headshot Photo Booth, sponsored by Darwill. Finishing off the event was the RTO World second annual Executive Challenge – a four-challenge relay between Charles Smitherman and Dennis Shields. Shields held the lead for most of the competition, but Smitherman clenched this year’s victory in the final moments with his balloon-sticking super-static skills.

The rematch is one more great reason to save the date now for RTO World 2025 – August 12-14, in Omaha, Nebraska!