Griffaw Joins Ideal as VersiRent Strategist

APRO member Ideal Software Systems Inc. recently announced the appointment of rent-to-own veteran Roy Griffaw as Chief Strategy Officer for the company’s point-of-sale platform, VersiRent.

“Roy’s extensive experience and proven track record in the RTO industry make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ideal Founder and Owner David Goldman. “His innovative approach and deep understanding of the market align perfectly with our vision for the future of VersiRent. Roy’s expertise in digital transformation and software development will be instrumental in taking our offerings to the next level.”

Griffaw brings more than three decades of experience in software development, operations, and marketing. Most recently, Griffaw spent over a dozen years as Chief Information Officer and Business Technology Strategist for Buddy’s Home Furnishings. Previously, he served as Information Technology Director for The Premier Companies and owned three stores with Express Rent to Own of Missouri.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented and committed VersiRent team,” said Griffaw. “Contributing to the industry’s leading RTO platform has been a dream of mine since I was introduced to VersiRent 30 years ago in my own stores.”